ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman is asking for help finding her food trailer after it was stolen from outside her new apartment.
Tranise Burrow had been saving up to expand her food truck business and now, she has to start over.
"It's just sad," Burrow said. "I feel helpless right now."
It was supposed to be an exciting time in her life. She just moved to Soulard from the Central West End to expand her food truck business.
Burrow had been saving for years, working overtime at the post office to make her dream possible.
"Every time I got paid, I put something into my trailer," Burrow said. "Every dime was going into the trailer. Every dime."
The dream was shattered when her trailer was stolen from her home just days after moving in. She didn't have insurance and says she's now out $15,000.
"I just can’t believe all of that money is gone," Burrow said. "Like I saved up for nothing."
To make matters worse, she hadn't even finished unpacking her personal belongings from the trailer. Now, she's working hard to rebuild but says she often thinks about moving.
"I do regret moving here, I really do," Burrow said.
Burrow said police have no leads.
"My business is on hold. My dream is on hold," Burrow said. "I don't want to give up on my dream but I'm just heartbroken"
