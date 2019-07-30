ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman’s overnight death is the 114th homicide in St. Louis this year.
Just after midnight, Deonna Jackson-Bowen, 30, was found with a puncture wound inside a car in the 1400 Rutger Lane. Police originally said she had been shot multiple times but later said an autopsy will be conducted to determine whether she had been shot or stabbed.
Jackson-Bowen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.