NEWFOUNDLAND, Canada (KMOV.com) -- A woman in St. John’s, Newfoundland woke up to a surprise Saturday morning when she went out to her car.
Lola Parsons’ car was full of snow from a blizzard!
Her son, Kenny Sharpe, said his mother rolled her window down Friday so she could see better to make sure she could get in her driveway and she forgot to roll it back up.
“I was wondering why there was no snow around my car,” Parsons says in the video.
All that snow was piled on her front seats.
