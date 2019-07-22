EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman's body was found Sunday morning in East St. Louis.
The body was found at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday, July 21 at Belleview and Jefferson Avenue.
The Illinois State Police is handling the investigation.
