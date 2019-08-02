MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman was rushed to the hospital after a van crashed into a Metro East building overnight.
The woman’s vehicle hit the Chang Hing Chop Suey restaurant near 2nd and Madison in Madison, Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Investigators said the woman lost control of the van when she hit a curve in the road.
After being cut from the vehicle, the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The outside of the building sustained significant damage.
