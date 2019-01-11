NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for two armed suspects involved in a bump-and-run carjacking Thursday.
According to police, a 44-year-old woman was driving down eastbound Interstate 270 near the exit to Riverview in her 2008 Jeep Cherokee around 9 p.m. when she was rear-ended by a car.
The woman pulled over to the shoulder to get out of the lane of traffic because she believed she was involved in an accident, police say.
The 44-year-old told officers two men wearing all black jumped out their car, armed with guns, and approached her Jeep. In fear of her life, the woman ran away from her car to get help at a nearby business to call 911.
Police said the men stole the woman‘s car and her purse, which was still inside.
Details surrounding the suspect’s description has not been released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.