KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was robbed on the parking lot of the Kirkwood Commons Saturday afternoon.
A woman entered her vehicle and put the keys in the ignition in preparation to start her vehicle in the parking lot in the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road around 4:50 p.m. According to Kirkwood police, before the woman could start her vehicle, a suspect entered her car, grabbed her purse and then reached over and took the keys from the ignition.
The suspect then got into a car that was parked nearby and drove away.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
