ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was robbed Tuesday morning in downtown St. Louis.
According to police, the 29-year-old was robbed of her purse at gunpoint around 5:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of St. Charles Street.
After the robbery, the victim said the suspect got into a dark four-door vehicle.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
