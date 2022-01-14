Woman robbed of $10K at gunpoint in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was robbed of $10,000 in cash at gunpoint in north St. Louis Thursday night.
The 22-year-old woman was with a 33-year-old man in the 1300 block of St. Louis Avenue when three unknown men wearing all black with face masks and gloves approached them around 7:40 p.m., according to police. The man reported the suspects took his jacket, keys, cellphone and Balenciaga shoes. The woman said she was robbed of a Marc Jacobs purse with $10,000 in cash and a cellphone.
Following the robbery, the suspects drove off in a white minivan. One victim said he heard gunfire as the suspects were driving off.
