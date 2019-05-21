ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was robbed while sitting at a stop light in St. Louis’ JeffVanderLou neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
The victim told police she was stopped at the electric signal at N. Grand and N. Market when a man approached her window and asked for a lighter around 3:30 a.m. While the driver was looking for a lighter, the male suspect approached her driver-side door and pointed a gun at her.
The 28-year-old woman told police she gave the suspect her money and cell phone.
The suspect then left the area.
The victim went to the Central Patrol Division to report the armed robbery. She was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
