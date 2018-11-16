ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was robbed at gunpoint while cleaning snow off of her vehicle in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.
The 41-year-old told police she was cleaning the snow off her vehicle in the 3600 block of Filmore, north of Carondelet Park, when the suspect approached and pointed a gun at her around 6:15 a.m. The suspect then demanded property from the victim.
After taking the woman’s purse and cellphone, the suspect ran from the area.
The woman was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
