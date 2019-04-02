FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Florissant Police Department is searching for a man who they say forced a woman to withdraw money from an ATM, sexually assaulted her and then stole her car.
Officers responded to the 2500 block of Dove at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday in reference to a motor vehicle theft.
The victim said she was exiting her vehicle when the man approached her with a black gun. She was forced into the back of the vehicle and taken to a nearby bank, where she was forced to withdraw money from an ATM.
According to her statement, she was then taken to an apartment complex where she was sexually assaulted.
The suspect then released her at a different apartment complex near Morningaire Circle and North Hanley in Hazelwood.
The victim described the suspect as a black male in his mid-20's, approximately 6' tall, weighing 150 pounds with shoulder length deadlock hair and having one large star tattoo on his torso with three smaller star tattoos on the left and right side of the larger star.
She described her vehicle as a silver 2004 Chevrolet Mote Carlo with black wheels and tinted windows.
The Florissant Police Department encourages anyone with information on the location of the victim’s vehicle or a possible identity of the suspect to contact the Florissant Detective Bureau at 314-831-7000.
