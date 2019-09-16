SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities are investigating after a 59-year-old woman was robbed by an armed man outside of Target in south St. Louis Sunday night.
Just past 8:15 p.m., a 59-year-old woman was walking through the parking garage near Target in the Hampton Village Plaza shopping center when she was approached by an armed robber.
Police said the suspect demanded her to hand over her purse at gunpoint before fleeing in a blue car.
The woman refused medical treatment at the scene.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
