ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)---An investigation is underway after a 44-year-old woman was robbed early Tuesday morning alongside the riverfront in downtown St. Louis.
According to authorities, the woman was standing near the Lewis and Clark statue in the 500 block of N. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd around 6:15 a.m. when a light blue car pulled up next to her.
A man, who got out of the passenger side of the car, pulled out a gun and demanded her cell phone.
The woman took off running after throwing her cell phone to the ground. The robber picked up the phone before hopping back into his car and speeding off.
Police said no one was injured during the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
