HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for two men after an armed robbery in Hazelwood Thursday night.
Hazelwood police said two men robbed a woman in the 400 block of Elm Grove Lane, less than a mile near the police station, around 7:30 p.m. The victim said one of the suspects had a black semi-automatic handgun during the incident.
The victim told police the suspects reached into her pockets and took her cell phone, keys and household goods before they ran from the area.
One of the suspects was wearing a mask and black hooded sweatshirt. The other was wearing a gray in color hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.