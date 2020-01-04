ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the Central West End Saturday shortly after midnight.
Police said the 45-year-old woman was in the 4400 block of West Pine Blvd when a man approached her and announced a robbery at gunpoint at 12:18 a.m. Saturday.
The woman gave the suspect her purse and phone. The suspect then left the area.
Officers were able to find the woman's property in a nearby alleyway shortly after.
The woman was not injured.
Police said the suspect is a black male, 5'6" to 5'8" and weighs between 130 to 150 pounds. He was wearing all black.
No other information was released.
