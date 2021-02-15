ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was robbed at gunpoint by a man she met via Facebook Marketplace.
The 24-year-old woman told police she agreed to meet a 30-year-old man through the website to sell him an iPhone 8 on Valentine’s Day. When the two met up for the sale at Virginia and Mount Pleasant around 4:30 p.m., the man showed a gun and said he was taking the phone.
The suspect ran off after the robbery. The woman was not injured.
