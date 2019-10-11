ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)— A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the Lumiere Casino parking garage Thursday morning.
Police said the 25-year-old was in the garage when two male suspects approached her around 10:40 a.m. She said one of the suspects pointed a gun at her, demanded her to exit the vehicle and give them her property.
The victim followed the suspects’ demands.
The suspects drove from the garage in a silver sedan.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.