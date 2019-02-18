ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon in St. Louis’ DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.
The 57-year-old told police she was in the 5600 block of Kingsbury Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man around 3:30 p.m. The man showed a gun and demanded her property, according to police.
The suspect then took the victim’s money and cell phone before leaving the area.
The woman was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.