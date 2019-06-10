ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a woman was robbed by an armed man near Forest Park overnight.
At 5 a.m., a 29-year-old woman parked her car in the alley of the 4400 block of Forest Park and got out.
The woman told detectives that she felt someone pulling on her purse as she walked through the gangway. Once she turned around, she saw a man wearing a black mask, pointing a gun at her.
The robber took off on foot after snatching the woman's purse.
No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
