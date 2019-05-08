ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was robbed at gunpoint near The Grove in St. Louis late Tuesday night.
The 41-year-old was in the area of Vandeventer and Talmage when a man wearing a surgical mask approached her as she was walking to her car around 11:10 p.m.
The woman told police the suspect showed a gun and demanded her property. The woman complied with the suspect's demands and gave him her cellphone, purse and credit cards.
After taking the items, the suspect left the area.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
