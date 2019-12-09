ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was robbed after withdrawing money from a South City ATM Sunday.
The woman told police she had just withdrawn money from an ATM and was parked in the 4900 block of Christy Blvd. when a white pickup truck pulled up alongside her around 6:50 p.m.
Two men then approached the woman’s vehicle, indicated they had a gun an demanded her money. After handing over the money, the suspects got back into the truck and drove away.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.