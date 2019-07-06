WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A fire at a senior living community forced multiple residents to be displaced overnight.
The Golden Oaks Apartment on Acton Avenue in Wood River caught fire around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
A resident of the building told News 4 she woke up and saw smoke coming from another unit. She then said she tried knocking on the neighbor’s door as water from the sprinklers came underneath.
A firefighter was able to rescue a woman who was inside the building through her window.
Everyone was able to get out of the building safely. No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross said they will help the 15 people being forced from the building since they are not allowed to be in there the rest of the day.
