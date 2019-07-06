WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A fire at a senior living community forced multiple residents to be displaced overnight.

The Golden Oaks Apartment on Acton Avenue in Wood River caught fire around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Wood River Fire

Fire truck outside the Golden Oaks Apartment in Wood River Saturday morning. 

A resident of the building told News 4 she woke up and saw smoke coming from another unit. She then said she tried knocking on the neighbor’s door as water from the sprinklers came underneath.

A firefighter was able to rescue a woman who was inside the building through her window.

Everyone was able to get out of the building safely. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross said they will help the 15 people being forced from the building since they are not allowed to be in there the rest of the day.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.