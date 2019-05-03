ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A water rescue saved a woman who was stranded when rising waters caused her to have to cling to a tree Lone Elk Park.
Around 12:30 p.m., the St. Louis County Police Department said they were responding to a water rescue in progress in the area.
Numerous agencies assisted in the rescue.
A source tells News 4 the woman was walking at Lone Elk Park near Castlewood State Park and the waters rose rapidly, causing her to have to cling to a tree.
Rescuers had to reach her by boat to pull her to safety.
The woman is currently getting checked out by first responders.
News 4 is on scene and will bring you more information as the story develops.
