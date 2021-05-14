ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A firefighter rescued a woman from a burning south St. Louis home overnight.
The woman called for help while she was trapped in a bathroom as the fire broke out at the home near the intersection of Michigan and Itaska around 2 a.m. Friday. The fire alarm dispatcher stayed on the line with the trapped woman and provided lifesaving instructions while sharing the information with first responders on the scene. Firefighters were able to find the trapped woman and help her out of the home.
“From the firefighter who was involved in the rescue, he indicated he could hear her screaming for help,” St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Garon Mosby said. “The call taker was on the phone, this was communicated, he was able to get her from the restroom, rescued her, got her out the same window that he came into.”
The woman and a man were taken to the hospital. Both were later listed in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.