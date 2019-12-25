Woman rescued from Alton bluffs after screaming for help for nearly 9 hours

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East woman's cry for help led first responders to her rescue overnight after she got stuck on a bluff ledge for nine hours.
Crews arrived to the bluffs on Great River Road just west of downtown Alton after receiving reports of a woman screaming. After canvassing the area, officials found a woman 20 feet above them.
"A young lady, earlier today, climbed up the bluffs, got stuck up there, slipped and landed on a ledge. [She] couldn't figure out how to come down," said Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison.
Jemison believes the woman had been up on the ledge since 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
In order to get to her down, firefighters had to clear tree limbs with a chain saw and used a ladder to help her down.
It is unknown why the woman attempted to climb the bluffs.
She was transported to a local hospital for treatment for cold exposure. No additional information has been released.
