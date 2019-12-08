BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A woman was released from custody after police found her outside a home where a man died Saturday in Belleville.
A 27-year-old woman was outside a home in the 2100 block of Scheel Street waiting for police officers on Saturday around 2:57 a.m. Inside the home, Belleville police officers found a 31-year-old man bleeding from a wound to his body. The cause of the injury was not released.
The man was taken to hospital where he later died. Police said the 27-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday but was later released without any charges.
The Belleville Police Department said they are no longer looking for a suspect and the investigation was handed over to the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office.
The department said the incident is domestic in nature.
If you have any information on the incident, call 618-234-1212.
