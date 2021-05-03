HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The woman who was shot at during an alleged road rage incident in Hazelwood recalled the terrifying moments to News 4.
“Once we got on the bridge he literally stopped right there in the middle of the street, just the highway up there, the ramp, just stopped, turned around and started shooting,” Genva Triplett recalled. She said the driver wouldn’t let her pass then kept getting in front of her when she changed lanes. Triplett told News 4 she eventually stopped on a ramp where she couldn’t go anywhere and began shooting.
Around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, the northbound ramp of Interstate 170 onto westbound Interstate 270 was closed for hours after the shots were fired. Triplett said the incident unfolded while her son was in the car. “I literally grabbed my son and pushed him all the way down to stop both of us from getting hit,” she said. “He loaded my car up with bullets, my windshield is broke, there’s glass all through my windshield.”
Triplett’s son was not injured. The woman had to get staples in her head after shattered glass hit her.
According to police, 40-year-old Gerald Fels was involved in the incident and fired a gun at the woman’s car. He was taken into custody at the scene. Fels is charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action, and is being held at the St. Louis County jail on a $30,000 bond.
