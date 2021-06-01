MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was randomly punched in the face Monday evening outside a restaurant in Chinatown.
The attack was reported at 65 Bayard Street around 6:15 p.m. Authorities say the 55-year-old woman was punched by an unknown man.
New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou tweeted video of the incident she received from a constituent.
The suspect was apprehended at the scene and was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
The woman was taken to another hospital with a facial injury, but was said to be stable.
No words were exchanged between the victim and the suspect.
Click here for updates on this story
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.