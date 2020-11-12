ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman is being questioned by police after a man was fatally shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.
The man was shot in the 10500 block of Duke Drive around 10 a.m., according to police. The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Officers believe the man was involved in a domestic altercation prior to the shooting. A woman is being questioned by police.
The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against persons is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.
