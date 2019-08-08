ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was punched in the face during a robbery Wednesday night in the Central West End.
Police said the 61-year-old woman was walking in the 4300 block of Maryland Avenue around 9:40 p.m. when a man grabbed her backpack from behind, preventing her from moving, and another man walked in front of her and announced a robbery.
The woman told police she refused to hand over her property, at which time the suspect pointed a gun at her. When she refused to cooperate with the suspect’s demands for a second time, the suspect punched her in the face, police said.
After being punched, the woman handed over her backpack, which contained her wallet, phone and money. The suspects then left the area.
The victim reportedly refused medical attention when emergency crews arrived.
The investigation is ongoing.
