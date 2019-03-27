NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was beaten and kidnapped during an overnight robbery in North City.
According to police, a 30-year-old woman was exiting her car in the 4900 block of Leahy Avenue just before 2 a.m. Wednesday when a man approached her and immediately began punching and pistol-whipping her.
During the attack, the suspect reportedly demanded money and forced the woman into the passenger side of her car. The 30-year-old was able to escape from the car as the suspect approached the area of Kingshighway and Interstate 70.
The suspect continued driving and fled the area, police say.
Authorities say the woman was transported to an area hospital for her injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been releases.
