GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Crews in Granite City were called to a house fire and downed power lines early Thursday.
The fire broke out at a home on Johnson Road and Wayne Avenue just before 2 a.m. Authorities told News 4 the fire started in a bedroom and then spread outside, causing wire to come down.
A woman and pet who were inside of the home were able to escape safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
