JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman is on the loose after stealing a Missouri State Highway Patrol car Friday night. 

According to authorities, a state trooper was investigating an auto theft when the woman stole the trooper's car. Jefferson County deputies chased the suspect for a time, before she crashed near Hardin Road and Highway E near Melzo, Missouri, about 55 miles south of St. Louis.

Police say the woman left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, and officers are currently canvassing the area. 

No other information was released. We will update the story as more information becomes available. 

