ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman is on the run after a robbery at a Walgreens in south St. Louis Wednesday evening.
The woman reportedly entered the store in the 2310 block of McCausland Avenue armed with a knife around 5:30 p.m. The suspect then demanded money from an employee.
After taking an undisclosed amount of money from the register, the suspect ran from the area, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
