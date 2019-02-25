ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Charles County businesswoman is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone that has information that leads to the arrest of a man who stole who her purse, taking $25,000.
Pamela Coke says on Thursday, a man was inside Ward’s Tools and Equipment, a business she owns. Video shows him reaching down into the cash box to presumably take some money when Coke’s husband left the front counter.
The man didn’t take any money but moments later, took Coke’s purse from her office, which has store receipts and cash she uses to buy and sell cars as part of her business.
She says the man put her purse under his coat walked out and put it in the backseat of his car, hid it with his coat and drove off.
She says he also took her credit and debit cars. Coke said she called the bank but an employee failed to cancel all the cards and those have been given to friends or acquaintances and used all around St. Louis.
“So they split up, two different credit cards, two different charges from two different people at the same time period at 8:43 a.m.,” said Coke.
She said she has a whole folder of the number of times the cards have been used, saying the cards were used nearly 20 stores.
“They were buying gas at 4:30 a.m., hamburgers at 6-something in the morning, then they went to Walmart, Home Depot, several gas stations,” said Coke.
Coke is asking anyone with information to call the St. Charles County police.
