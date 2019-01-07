ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 44-year-old woman was robbed while in the Soulard neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Police said the woman was exiting her car in the 2200 block of South 13th Street around 1:50 Saturday morning when two men approached her.
One suspect approached the woman from behind and hit her in the head with a gun. When the woman fell to the ground, the suspect's demanded her money.
The woman complied and the suspects ran from the scene.
No arrests have been made.
