ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Louis have located a woman who was missing for over a week.
An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for 61-year-old Trina Miller. She was last seen at Fresenius Kidney Care Chouteau located at 4030 Chouteau Ave. on November 25. She was receiving treatment at the facility and walked away from the area and has not been seen since, police say.
On Dec. 3, police said Miller had been located and was safe.
