FLORISSANT (KMOV.com) -- An arrest has been made after a St. Louis County woman allegedly lured a man to a local hotel to be robbed.
According to police, a man arrived to the Red Roof Inn on Aug. 21 to meet Raquinta Ford, who he was chatting with online. As the victim was entering the hotel room, an armed man jumped from behind the door and demand the victim's belongings.
The armed man, later identified as Marlon Allen, stole the victim's phone and cash.
Investigators said the victim ran from the hotel room and called 911.
Minutes later, Florissant Police arrived at the Red Roof and arrested Allen and Ford.
Allen and Ford were charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action and they are being held at the St. Louis County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.