NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A double shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood overnight left both victims dead, police say.
Officers found Crystal Strong, 61, dead inside a car in the 5400 block of Wren and Tobias Courtney, 24, shot in the 5500 block of W. Florissant just before 3:30 a.m.
Police said Courtney was taken to a hospital where he later died.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
