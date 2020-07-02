ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating the deaths of two people after responding to a St. Charles apartment complex Thursday afternoon.
A man and a woman were found dead at an apartment on the 3300 block of Remington Boulevard, St. Charles police said.
A relative asked police to do a wellness check at the apartment.
Police have been on the scene since 12:30 p.m. and its very active.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.