ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman made a large donation on behalf of a dear friend to carry on his legacy at Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Viola Hightower was Bill's companion for 20 years. When Bill Heuerman died, he left her in charge of his will, which included a very large gift to Shriners Hospital.
“When it came up, and it had a certain amount of his estate to go to the Shriners, I thought it was wonderful,” Hightower said. “I wish other people would take that into consideration to do for children and families that can’t support them right now.”
Hightower presented the million dollar check to the hospital from Heuerman, who had no children of his own but cared enough to help kids he will never know to live better lives.
On Thursday, March 28 join KMOV and Shriners Hospitals for Children-St. Louis for a day of inspiration and firsthand experiences of the people and stories that make our Shriners Hospital so special. Click here for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.