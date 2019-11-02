St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 53-year-old man was robbed after a woman lured him into a bathroom for sex and two men walked in and announced a robbery in the Central West End Saturday.
Police said the victim met the woman Saturday shortly after noon and they agreed on sexual intercourse in a bathroom in the Barnes-Jewish Euclid Garage near Parkview Place and East Euclid Avenue.
Once the man and the woman entered the bathroom, police said two men entered after them and pushed the man to the ground. Police said the woman also helped in pushing the victim down.
The three suspects announced a robbery and stole the man's wallet and cell phone. All three of them then ran away from the scene.
Police said the victim was not injured during the incident.
The female is a black woman in her 30s and is 5'8 to 5'9 tall. Police said she weighs 130 to 140 pounds and has a light complexion. She was wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt and black yoga pants.
One of the suspects was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with light blue jeans. The other man was wearing a black Adidas jump suit. Police said both men are black.
