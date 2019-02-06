ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Devin uses her cell phone so much that her mother claims the only time she is not on it is when she’s sleeping, but the teenager’s mother said the phone is not just for fun.
“She also uses her phone as a form of communication with me because I go to work before she leaves school,” said Jackie Smith, Devin’s mom.
One day last month, Devin logged on to an unsecured Wi-Fi network. Shortly after, she found out she was locked out of her phone.
“The phone said it was disabled, try back in 15 minutes,” she remembered.
Jackie said she and her daughter panicked and immediately attempted to contact Apple customer service.
“She Googled the number, and the first number that came up is what she had called, and the first person that picked up said they were an Apple Customer Service person,” she said.
Instead of finding Apple’s real customer service hotline, they found another 800-number. Jackie told News 4 they thought they were speaking with Apple support.
“Because of what he was saying to me, ‘We have you on a recorded phone, we are legit, I am trying to help you get your daughter back into her phone,’” Jackie said.
The man on the other end told her the answer was simple, purchase an iTunes gift card and he’d unlock the phone.
Not knowing how Apple’s customer service worked, Jackie agreed.
“Then, he said, ‘Give me the number on the next card.” I said, ‘What next card?’” she said.
In all, the man on the line roped Jackie into buying nine gift cards, totaling $425.
Jackie admits they were desperate, “She wanted to get in her phone, $425 later, we still weren’t in the phone.”
She even got text messages saying, “Thank you for choosing Apple,” and indicating they’d be reimbursing her $500, but that never happened.
Jackie said she finally discovered it was a scam, but it was too late.
“Now I don’t have that money to pay bills, plus my account is overdrawn,” she said.
News 4 contacted Apple corporate headquarters. In a statement the company said:
We are so sorry to hear about this experience by one of our customers. Apple would never contact or engage with any of our customers in the manner you describe.
Apple, like other businesses, would never accept gift cards as a form of payment.
Jackie said this is a lesson learned the hard way, and offers this warning for others.
“Don’t purchase Apple cards, Google cards, don’t do it, it’s a scam,” Jackie warned.
