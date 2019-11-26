EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman spent nine and a half hours in a Walmart in Eureka leaving two dogs in her car.
Police said the 57-year-old woman went to Walmart at 10 p.m. on November 7 and didn't leave until 7:30 a.m. the next day. Her two dogs allegedly were left in the car the entirety of the time.
Police said she wasn't working at the store, she was just shopping. The woman told police she didn't realize she was at the store for that long.
The woman was issued a citation for animal cruelty.
