JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman learned her stolen car was used in a homicide.
Wendi Elliott received a call to her home near De Soto on Monday telling her that her stolen car had been recovered.
Police told her it crashed into a tree at the intersection of South Broadway and Osceola around 3:50 a.m.
But a 17-year old, later identified as Davaun Winters, was found shot to death inside the car.
"Just knowing that something that we own, that is ours, was used in such a heinous crime like that and took a life that was so young, is really hard to wrap our heads around," said Elliot.
Elliot said when she went to bed on July 5, her 2016 Chrysler 200 was parked in the driveway.
Jefferson County deputies woke her at 4:30 a.m. because her car had been seen near Arnold where thieves were breaking into cars. The theft of her car while she slept, left her unnerved.
"I haven't really been sleeping or eating much because when somebody has all that stuff and has access to your life, what do you do,” said Elliot.
She learned, shortly after her car was stolen, it was caught on surveillance camera being used by thieves that were breaking into cars in De Soto.
Then the thieves are believed to have traveled to the Arnold area to commit similar crimes and that’s when a witness saw her car and took down the license plate number.
Elliot’s car was damaged in the crash and she was told by a St. Louis Police Department detective that there was a lot of blood in it. She doesn’t know when she’ll get her car back or if she’ll want it.
"Getting that vehicle back, first of all it would cost us thousands of dollars to repair all of the physical damage, the inside of it. Thousands of dollars in repairs that we don't have," said Elliot.
She said she doesn’t usually leave her keys in her car but admits she probably did that night.
A Go-Fund-Me account has been set up to help Elliot’s family because the wrecked and bloody Chrysler 200 was their only car and they had liability insurance.
