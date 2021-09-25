The grandmother of a St. Louis shooting victim is turning her grief into a way to help others.

There was a launch event on Saturday for the Malik Grievance App. It's an app designed to connect families dealing with the sudden loss of a loved one. It's named after Deshaun Malik Jackson who was killed in St. Louis last November.

The app is already available to download. 

