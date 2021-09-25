ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The grandmother of a St. Louis shooting victim is turning her grief into a way to help others.
Someone shot and killed a 19-year-old in north St. Louis City late Wednesday afternoon.
There was a launch event on Saturday for the Malik Grievance App. It's an app designed to connect families dealing with the sudden loss of a loved one. It's named after Deshaun Malik Jackson who was killed in St. Louis last November.
The app is already available to download.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.