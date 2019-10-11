CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 77-year-old woman told officers she shot and killed her partner in self-defense at their home in Crystal City early Thursday morning.
Officers said they found a 36-year-old woman dead at the home having been shot multiple times in the chest.
The shooter called 911 and said her girlfriend attacked her multiple times and even threatened her life. She told officers that the victim had been violent with her in the past.
The shooter told police she killed her partner in self-defense.
The shooting happened just after 2:45 a.m. at a home Bellamy Drive.
The names of the shooter and victim were not released. The investigating is ongoing.
