SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman died after a South City crash Sunday afternoon.
The woman was driving her 2019 Toyota Rav4 southbound on Hampton when it crossed over the northbound lanes, went over the edge of the bridge and landed on its roof on Manchester. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman’s name has not been released. Accident Reconstruction is investigating.
