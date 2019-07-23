ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 24-year-old woman was killed when the car she was in was hit with a stolen vehicle at a north St. Louis intersection Monday night.
According to police, a woman contacted police and said she had found her stolen vehicle at N. Vandeventer and Finney. When officers got to the scene, a 33-year-old man was outside of the supposedly stolen car.
When the suspect saw officers, he reportedly got into the driver seat of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. When officers yelled for the suspect to stop but the man sped away in the Tahoe.
After speeding away, police said the suspect was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Finney and North Sarah around 7:15 p.m. The man ran from the crash scene but was later taken into custody near W. Belle Place and Whittier.
First responders arrived to the scene and announced the driver of the car that was hit by the suspect vehicle dead. She was later identified as 24-year-old Jovanna Young. A 7-year-old passenger in Young’s vehicle was not injured.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.